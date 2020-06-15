All apartments in Hinesville
Hinesville, GA
668 Red Oak Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

668 Red Oak Lane

668 Red Oak Lane · (912) 332-5194 ext. 1
Location

668 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA 31313
Oak Crest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 668 Red Oak Lane · Avail. Sep 1

$1,895

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2658 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
668 Red Oak Lane Available 09/01/20 - Beautiful, like-new home in desirable neighborhood! Laminate wood flooring in foyer, formal living & dining rooms, and great room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with separate walk-in closets and vanities! Huge master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. This home is minutes from Ft Stewart main gate, and local shopping attractions. Subdivision offers a fenced in playground, pavilion and bathroom area. No Pets Allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Red Oak Lane have any available units?
668 Red Oak Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 Red Oak Lane have?
Some of 668 Red Oak Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Red Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
668 Red Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Red Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 668 Red Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinesville.
Does 668 Red Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 668 Red Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 668 Red Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Red Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Red Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 668 Red Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 668 Red Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 668 Red Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Red Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 Red Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
