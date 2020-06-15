Amenities
668 Red Oak Lane Available 09/01/20 - Beautiful, like-new home in desirable neighborhood! Laminate wood flooring in foyer, formal living & dining rooms, and great room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with separate walk-in closets and vanities! Huge master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. This home is minutes from Ft Stewart main gate, and local shopping attractions. Subdivision offers a fenced in playground, pavilion and bathroom area. No Pets Allowed
