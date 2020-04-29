All apartments in Hinesville
Hinesville, GA
135 E Ml King Jr Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:52 AM

135 E Ml King Jr Drive

135 East Martin Luther King Jr Drive · (912) 387-3076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 East Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hinesville, GA 31313
Downtown Hinesville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Remarks: Looking for a very affordable office space option? This is it! Suite 101A located inside the Brantley Building is perfect for a property management office, medical office, or most office spaces. $1500.00/month gives you a reception area, and 2 private offices. Utilities are included and the building comes with a common area kitchen and bathrooms. This Brantley Building also has several single office spaces available and is located in the heart of Downtown Hinesville, next door to the Hinesville Police Department and McDonald's. Utilities are included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 E Ml King Jr Drive have any available units?
135 E Ml King Jr Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
Is 135 E Ml King Jr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 E Ml King Jr Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 E Ml King Jr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 135 E Ml King Jr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinesville.
Does 135 E Ml King Jr Drive offer parking?
No, 135 E Ml King Jr Drive does not offer parking.
Does 135 E Ml King Jr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 E Ml King Jr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 E Ml King Jr Drive have a pool?
No, 135 E Ml King Jr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 E Ml King Jr Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 E Ml King Jr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 E Ml King Jr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 E Ml King Jr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 E Ml King Jr Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 E Ml King Jr Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
