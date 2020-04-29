135 E Ml King Jr Drive

Amenities

Remarks: Looking for a very affordable office space option? This is it! Suite 101A located inside the Brantley Building is perfect for a property management office, medical office, or most office spaces. $1500.00/month gives you a reception area, and 2 private offices. Utilities are included and the building comes with a common area kitchen and bathrooms. This Brantley Building also has several single office spaces available and is located in the heart of Downtown Hinesville, next door to the Hinesville Police Department and McDonald's. Utilities are included