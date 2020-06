Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Beautiful Commuinty - The Enclave Community

This lovely home has 4 Bedroom/3 Full Bath home has space for everyone. Master is just right for oversized furniture and has a sitting area and walk-in closet. Hardwoods on most of the main floor. Guest bedroom and full bath on main for privacy. The kitchen features stainless appliances and granite countertops. A bonus room is great for entertaining, movie night, or can also be 5th bedroom if needed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5855057)