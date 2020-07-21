All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 80 Pinehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
80 Pinehurst Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:05 PM

80 Pinehurst Drive

80 Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

80 Pinehurst Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your next home! This home has recently been renovated with some fantastic updates, like walls painted in a neutral color scheme, making it easy for you to add your personal style of decor. You will also find stylish fixtures and the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package, so be sure to start packing all of your kitchen gear. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are updated with the same attention to detail. With so much to love about this home, it will not last on the market long! Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. 80 Pinehurst Dr, in Stockbridge, is a great place to call home!

Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
80 Pinehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 80 Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80 Pinehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Pinehurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 80 Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 80 Pinehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 80 Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 80 Pinehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 80 Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 80 Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Pinehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College