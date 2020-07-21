All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 251 Pebble Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
251 Pebble Creek Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

251 Pebble Creek Drive

251 Pebble Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

251 Pebble Creek Drive, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,679 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, March 15, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit

(RLNE5329040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Pebble Creek Drive have any available units?
251 Pebble Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 251 Pebble Creek Drive have?
Some of 251 Pebble Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Pebble Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
251 Pebble Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Pebble Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 251 Pebble Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 251 Pebble Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 251 Pebble Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 251 Pebble Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Pebble Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Pebble Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 251 Pebble Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 251 Pebble Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 251 Pebble Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Pebble Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Pebble Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Pebble Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 251 Pebble Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College