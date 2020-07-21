All apartments in Henry County
140 Den Ric Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:58 PM

140 Den Ric Drive

140 Den Ric Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Den Ric Drive, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
" Stunning 4Br/2.5Ba home on grassy lot with mature trees. Vaulted ceilings in living room with fireplace, and lots of natural light. Eat in kitchen boasts a ton of cabinet space, tiled back splash, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom spacious with dual sinks, and a large garden tub. Attached patio overlooks, private, shaded back yard.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Den Ric Drive have any available units?
140 Den Ric Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 140 Den Ric Drive have?
Some of 140 Den Ric Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Den Ric Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Den Ric Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Den Ric Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Den Ric Drive is pet friendly.
Does 140 Den Ric Drive offer parking?
No, 140 Den Ric Drive does not offer parking.
Does 140 Den Ric Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Den Ric Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Den Ric Drive have a pool?
No, 140 Den Ric Drive does not have a pool.
Does 140 Den Ric Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 Den Ric Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Den Ric Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Den Ric Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Den Ric Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Den Ric Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
