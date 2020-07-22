122 Ashland Drive

Amenities

Just Reduced! ***Available Now*** Ready for new residents! Charming bungalow in the quiet neighborhood of Swan Lake. Step up to your inviting covered front porch then into the bright living/dining room with spacious kitchen with appliances. 3 spacious BR including master with private BA. Nice level fenced -in backyard for outdoor fun. Do not miss out on seeing this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Swan Lake Estates

High school: Woodland High School

Middle school: Woodland Middle School

Elementary school: Woodland Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.