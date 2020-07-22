All apartments in Henry County
122 Ashland Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:11 PM

122 Ashland Drive

122 Ashland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

122 Ashland Drive, Henry County, GA 30281
Swan Lake Estates

Just Reduced! ***Available Now*** Ready for new residents! Charming bungalow in the quiet neighborhood of Swan Lake. Step up to your inviting covered front porch then into the bright living/dining room with spacious kitchen with appliances. 3 spacious BR including master with private BA. Nice level fenced -in backyard for outdoor fun. Do not miss out on seeing this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Swan Lake Estates
High school: Woodland High School
Middle school: Woodland Middle School
Elementary school: Woodland Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Ashland Drive have any available units?
122 Ashland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 122 Ashland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Ashland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Ashland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 122 Ashland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 122 Ashland Drive offer parking?
No, 122 Ashland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 122 Ashland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Ashland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Ashland Drive have a pool?
No, 122 Ashland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 Ashland Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Ashland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Ashland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Ashland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Ashland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Ashland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
