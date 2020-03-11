3411 North Fulton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Property Amenities

4 sided Brick within walking distance of Historical Downtown Hapeville, A City of The Arts! Vintage charm is found throughout this gem. Move-In ready. Front porch welcomes you to this bungalow! Open floor Plan, updated Kitchen w/granite counter tops. 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Ceramic Baths. Hardwood flooring throughout. Front Porch as well as nice size yard. No pets and No smoking property.



For an online application, email Cerina@OriginsGeorgia.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.