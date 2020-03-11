All apartments in Hapeville
230 Maple Street
230 Maple Street

230 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

230 Maple Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute house in South Atlanta (Hapeville) that's in a perfect spot just mins from I-75 and the airport. Nice sized living room, large dining room, well lit galley style kitchen. 2 good sized bedrooms. Ready for move in.

PETS: Doubtful. Call for details.

YEAR: Built in 1950

SCHOOLS: Hapeville Elementary, Paul D West Middle, Tri-Cities High School

DIRECTIONS: I-75 South > EXIT CLEVELAND AVE,> Go left, > Then RIGHT on METROPOLITAN. Left on OLD JONESBORO. Left on Maple.
[Each new lease has a move in fee of $55]

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Maple Street have any available units?
230 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
Is 230 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Maple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Maple Street is pet friendly.
Does 230 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 230 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 230 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 230 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.

