230 Maple Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute house in South Atlanta (Hapeville) that's in a perfect spot just mins from I-75 and the airport. Nice sized living room, large dining room, well lit galley style kitchen. 2 good sized bedrooms. Ready for move in.



PETS: Doubtful. Call for details.



YEAR: Built in 1950



SCHOOLS: Hapeville Elementary, Paul D West Middle, Tri-Cities High School



DIRECTIONS: I-75 South > EXIT CLEVELAND AVE,> Go left, > Then RIGHT on METROPOLITAN. Left on OLD JONESBORO. Left on Maple.

[Each new lease has a move in fee of $55]



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.