Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Liberty Square Park - Property Id: 78022



(Please fill out the online questionaire) 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath nice home in Liberty Square Park, Hampton Ga. Home has a double car garage. Community has a swimming pool and clubhouse for rental to residents. Very nice community in the city limits of Hampton with Hampton Police protection. No pets allowed. All applicants have to be pre-qualified before showing home. Applicant must have job/income verification and previous landlord verification.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78022

Property Id 78022



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5853535)