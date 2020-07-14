Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

146 Olde Hampton Way Available 08/01/20 Ranch style home in Hampton - Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a kitchen with an eating area. There is a dining room and a living room w/ a fireplace. The back yard is fenced and there is a covered porch on the front.

Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net . With the application we check credit, rental history, and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies. The application fee is $50 per adult and is non-refundable. Please call me if you have any questions at (770)707-2271.

This home will be available for move in August 1, 2020.



(RLNE5888947)