Location

146 Olde Hampton Way, Hampton, GA 30228

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
146 Olde Hampton Way Available 08/01/20 Ranch style home in Hampton - Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a kitchen with an eating area. There is a dining room and a living room w/ a fireplace. The back yard is fenced and there is a covered porch on the front.
Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net . With the application we check credit, rental history, and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies. The application fee is $50 per adult and is non-refundable. Please call me if you have any questions at (770)707-2271.
This home will be available for move in August 1, 2020.

(RLNE5888947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

