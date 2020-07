5224 Stephens Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RECENTLY RENOVATED 3/2 RANCH ON 2/3+ ACRE LOT. GREAT SOUTH HALL LOCATION ON OAKWOOD/FLOWERY BRANCH BORDER. ALMOST EVERYTHING IS LIKE NEW: PREMIUM CHERRY LAMINATE/HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN LIVING AREAS; CARPET IN BEDROOMS; STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES; GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS; NEWER HVAC & WATER HEATER AND ROOF; NEW PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL FIXTURES; GREAT DECK IN LARGE PRIVATE LEVEL BACKYARD WITH WOODED BUFFER IN BACK. CLOSE TO I985, SHOPPING, UNG. GREAT HOME, WON'T LAST LONG. READY FOR NEW TENANT ON AUGUST 1, 2020.