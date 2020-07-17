All apartments in Hall County
Hall County, GA
3150 Friendship Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

3150 Friendship Road

3150 Friendship Road · No Longer Available
Location

3150 Friendship Road, Hall County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stunning and spacious 4BR 3BA home with great curb appeal and interior space features a two-story foyer into a bright and airy living room, a separate formal dining room, a huge kitchen with a breakfast nook and counters galore! The formal master bedroom with tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet and private master bath are comfort defined. A rear deck overlooks a private backyard. Act quickly to make this yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 Friendship Road have any available units?
3150 Friendship Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hall County, GA.
Is 3150 Friendship Road currently offering any rent specials?
3150 Friendship Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 Friendship Road pet-friendly?
No, 3150 Friendship Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hall County.
Does 3150 Friendship Road offer parking?
No, 3150 Friendship Road does not offer parking.
Does 3150 Friendship Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 Friendship Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 Friendship Road have a pool?
No, 3150 Friendship Road does not have a pool.
Does 3150 Friendship Road have accessible units?
No, 3150 Friendship Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 Friendship Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3150 Friendship Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3150 Friendship Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3150 Friendship Road does not have units with air conditioning.
