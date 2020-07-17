3150 Friendship Road

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Stunning and spacious 4BR 3BA home with great curb appeal and interior space features a two-story foyer into a bright and airy living room, a separate formal dining room, a huge kitchen with a breakfast nook and counters galore! The formal master bedroom with tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet and private master bath are comfort defined. A rear deck overlooks a private backyard. Act quickly to make this yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.