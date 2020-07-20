All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

Snellville Home For Rent, Norris Lake by Atlanta P

4500 Wallace Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Wallace Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Snellville Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh Paint and New Carpet! Updated Kitchen. Cute Cape Cod style home with Rocking Chair Front porch! All electric, three bedroom and two bath home. Light filled, fireside family room. Galley kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Two bedrooms up, master on the main. Wooded, private lot. Norris Lake is a beautiful lake with a country setting, located outside of Snellville, 30 minutes to Downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. With nearly 100 acres on a private lake, residents can ski, swim, and jetski. Boats of up to 20 feet are permitted on the lake, with gas engines. The community also boasts a sand beach, several play and picnic areas, a boat launch, and fishing pier. (additional fees may apply to access amenities).

Schools: Anderson Livsey Elementary, Shiloh Middle, or Shiloh High. Private schools, Harbour Oaks Montessori and George Walton Academy. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent Is not Friendly,
Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

