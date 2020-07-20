Snellville Home For Rent, Norris Lake by Atlanta P

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Snellville Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh Paint and New Carpet! Updated Kitchen. Cute Cape Cod style home with Rocking Chair Front porch! All electric, three bedroom and two bath home. Light filled, fireside family room. Galley kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Two bedrooms up, master on the main. Wooded, private lot. Norris Lake is a beautiful lake with a country setting, located outside of Snellville, 30 minutes to Downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. With nearly 100 acres on a private lake, residents can ski, swim, and jetski. Boats of up to 20 feet are permitted on the lake, with gas engines. The community also boasts a sand beach, several play and picnic areas, a boat launch, and fishing pier. (additional fees may apply to access amenities).



Schools: Anderson Livsey Elementary, Shiloh Middle, or Shiloh High. Private schools, Harbour Oaks Montessori and George Walton Academy. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



No Pets Allowed



