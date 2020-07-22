928 Still HillLane

Amenities
Apply Online: McKinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Showing Agent: 678-793-5636 ask for Jonelle
Features
**Single family home with brick front exteriors
**Beautiful wood floor
**Covered front porches
**Granite Countertop with Stainless Sink & Tile Backsplash in Kitchen
**Stainless Appliances: Manual Clean Range, Dishwasher & Microwave
**Garbage Disposal
**Kitchen Pantry with Wire Shelving
**Deluxe Tub & Separate Shower in Master Bathroom
**Ceramic Tile Flooring in Master Bath and all Secondary Bathrooms
**Carpet in Master Bedroom **Walk-in Closet with Wire Shelving
**Ceiling Fan & Light Kit in Master Bedroom
**All plumbing fixture are chrome
Application Criteria
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Must pass criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history
For the surrounding community of Lawrenceville, GA 30045, the nearby schools are excellent and include Lovin Elementary School, Archer High School and Mcconnell Middle School.