Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive

893 Redwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

893 Redwood Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
More photos are coming. Location, location, location! Recently renovated 2 br 2.5bath flr plan townhouse located at end unit. New paint,new flooring. New appliances in kitchen! Private wooded area in backyard. Just minutes away from 85 hwy. Walkable distance to Walmart. Other shops and restaurants are all within 5 minutes of driving. Come and see it!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive have any available units?
893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive offer parking?
No, 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive have a pool?
No, 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 893 Redwood Drive - 1, Redwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
