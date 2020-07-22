All apartments in Gwinnett County
806 Oracle Drive
806 Oracle Drive

806 Oracle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

806 Oracle Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Lawrenceville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! New Carpet! 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and approximately 2,394 square feet. Great, open floor plan! Beautiful hardwoods on the main level Office on the main level. Kitchen Offers appliances, stained cabinetry, working center island, built in desk and is open to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Vaulted master bedroom with huge master bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. All this in an active, Swim & Tennis Community! Easy access to interstates, shopping and dining.

Schools:
Elem: Rock Springs
Middle: Creekland - Gwinnett
High: Collins Hill
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Lawrenceville Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany (669) 231-2126
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2234430)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Oracle Drive have any available units?
806 Oracle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 806 Oracle Drive have?
Some of 806 Oracle Drive's amenities include pool, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Oracle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
806 Oracle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Oracle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 806 Oracle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 806 Oracle Drive offer parking?
No, 806 Oracle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 806 Oracle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Oracle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Oracle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 806 Oracle Drive has a pool.
Does 806 Oracle Drive have accessible units?
No, 806 Oracle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Oracle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Oracle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Oracle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Oracle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
