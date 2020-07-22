806 Oracle Drive

Amenities

pool tennis court fireplace carpet

Lawrenceville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! New Carpet! 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and approximately 2,394 square feet. Great, open floor plan! Beautiful hardwoods on the main level Office on the main level. Kitchen Offers appliances, stained cabinetry, working center island, built in desk and is open to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Vaulted master bedroom with huge master bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. All this in an active, Swim & Tennis Community! Easy access to interstates, shopping and dining.



Schools:

Elem: Rock Springs

Middle: Creekland - Gwinnett

High: Collins Hill

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



No Pets Allowed



