795 Donington Circle

Amenities
4 Bedroom in Lawrenceville - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story single family home in Avington Glen Arbors Subdivision of Lawrenceville.
Kitchen with breakfast area, Fire place in family room,
4 bedrooms on upper level, Owner suite bath with double vanity, separate tub and shower.
2 car garage
Swin/Tennis community
----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4627171)