795 Donington Circle

4 Bedroom in Lawrenceville - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story single family home in Avington Glen Arbors Subdivision of Lawrenceville.

Kitchen with breakfast area, Fire place in family room,

4 bedrooms on upper level, Owner suite bath with double vanity, separate tub and shower.

2 car garage

Swin/Tennis community



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4627171)