All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 733 Creek Bottom Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
733 Creek Bottom Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

733 Creek Bottom Road

733 Creek Bottom Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

733 Creek Bottom Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,198 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5824259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Creek Bottom Road have any available units?
733 Creek Bottom Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 733 Creek Bottom Road have?
Some of 733 Creek Bottom Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Creek Bottom Road currently offering any rent specials?
733 Creek Bottom Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Creek Bottom Road pet-friendly?
No, 733 Creek Bottom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 733 Creek Bottom Road offer parking?
Yes, 733 Creek Bottom Road offers parking.
Does 733 Creek Bottom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Creek Bottom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Creek Bottom Road have a pool?
Yes, 733 Creek Bottom Road has a pool.
Does 733 Creek Bottom Road have accessible units?
No, 733 Creek Bottom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Creek Bottom Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Creek Bottom Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Creek Bottom Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 733 Creek Bottom Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College