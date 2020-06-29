VACANT ON SUPRA !!!!PETS ARE WELCOME, BEAUTIFUL RANCH 3 BED 2 FULL BATHS, READY TO MOVE IN, WOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MINUTES TO SHOPPING CENTERS, EXPRESS WAY, MALL, RESTAURANTS. LOCATED ON SUGAR HILL DISTRICT SCHOOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 722 Level Creek Road have any available units?
722 Level Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 722 Level Creek Road have?
Some of 722 Level Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Level Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
722 Level Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Level Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 Level Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 722 Level Creek Road offer parking?
No, 722 Level Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 722 Level Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Level Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Level Creek Road have a pool?
No, 722 Level Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 722 Level Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 722 Level Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Level Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Level Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Level Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Level Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.