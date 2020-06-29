722 Level Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VACANT ON SUPRA !!!!PETS ARE WELCOME, BEAUTIFUL RANCH 3 BED 2 FULL BATHS, READY TO MOVE IN, WOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MINUTES TO SHOPPING CENTERS, EXPRESS WAY, MALL, RESTAURANTS. LOCATED ON SUGAR HILL DISTRICT SCHOOL.