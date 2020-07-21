713 EXCHANGE MILL Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Private & quiet sanctuary tucked away in back of neighborhood. Perfect for nature & bird lovers. 3 BR, 2 full BA on main level w/Bonus Room that can be used as office/guest BR/media/teen suite w/separate back stairs. Formal Dining Room w/trey ceiling. Hardwood floors on all main except new carpet in BR's. White Kitchen w/granite counters, tile backsplash & some SS appliances. Screened porch w/panoramic view of the private wooded acre-plus lot that backs up to the Apalachee River. Covered porch has access to both breakfast room & Master BR. Family Room w/cathedral ceiling & brick fireplace. Master BR also has cathedral ceiling & generous walk-in closet. Garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, linen closet & abundance of light are characteristics of master BA. 2 generoug size BR's w/windows to the front are close to the master. Large laundry room w/cabinets. Full daylight basement w/9+ ft ceiling has BA stubbed. Ample storage. No pets and smokers accepted.