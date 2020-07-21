All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:25 AM

713 EXCHANGE MILL Place

713 Exchange Mill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

713 Exchange Mill Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Private & quiet sanctuary tucked away in back of neighborhood. Perfect for nature & bird lovers. 3 BR, 2 full BA on main level w/Bonus Room that can be used as office/guest BR/media/teen suite w/separate back stairs. Formal Dining Room w/trey ceiling. Hardwood floors on all main except new carpet in BR's. White Kitchen w/granite counters, tile backsplash & some SS appliances. Screened porch w/panoramic view of the private wooded acre-plus lot that backs up to the Apalachee River. Covered porch has access to both breakfast room & Master BR. Family Room w/cathedral ceiling & brick fireplace. Master BR also has cathedral ceiling & generous walk-in closet. Garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, linen closet & abundance of light are characteristics of master BA. 2 generoug size BR's w/windows to the front are close to the master. Large laundry room w/cabinets. Full daylight basement w/9+ ft ceiling has BA stubbed. Ample storage. No pets and smokers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place have any available units?
713 EXCHANGE MILL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place have?
Some of 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place currently offering any rent specials?
713 EXCHANGE MILL Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place pet-friendly?
No, 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place offer parking?
Yes, 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place offers parking.
Does 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place have a pool?
No, 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place does not have a pool.
Does 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place have accessible units?
No, 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 EXCHANGE MILL Place does not have units with air conditioning.
