Gwinnett County, GA
697 Sand Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

697 Sand Lane

697 Sand Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

697 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury single family homes with well designed floor plan FOR RENT in Lawrenceville. Great location with great features.

Apply online at:
Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Showing by Appointment Only

Unit features
* 4BR/2.5BA with attached 2-car garage
* Unfinished basement
* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances
* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace
* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms on second level.
* Guest suite on main level

Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

The community is only 2 miles from Tribble Mill Park with great access to shopping, restaurants, and natural scenery. Your calls will be answered live or leave a message, and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

Schools:
Elementary: Lovin Elementary School
Middle: McConnell Middle School
High: Archer High School
Tenant pays all utilities.

For showing Please Contact our Agents!
Marilyn: 678-490-1424

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 Sand Lane have any available units?
697 Sand Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 697 Sand Lane have?
Some of 697 Sand Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 Sand Lane currently offering any rent specials?
697 Sand Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 Sand Lane pet-friendly?
No, 697 Sand Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 697 Sand Lane offer parking?
Yes, 697 Sand Lane offers parking.
Does 697 Sand Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 697 Sand Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 Sand Lane have a pool?
No, 697 Sand Lane does not have a pool.
Does 697 Sand Lane have accessible units?
No, 697 Sand Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 697 Sand Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 697 Sand Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 697 Sand Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 697 Sand Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
