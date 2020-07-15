697 Sand Lane

Amenities

McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury single family homes with well designed floor plan FOR RENT in Lawrenceville. Great location with great features.



Apply online at:

Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Showing by Appointment Only



Unit features

* 4BR/2.5BA with attached 2-car garage

* Unfinished basement

* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances

* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace

* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms on second level.

* Guest suite on main level



Application Criteria:

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --

08.) Must pass social security number verification --

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --

10.) Must pass criminal background check --

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --



The community is only 2 miles from Tribble Mill Park with great access to shopping, restaurants, and natural scenery. Your calls will be answered live or leave a message, and your call will be returned as soon as possible.



Schools:

Elementary: Lovin Elementary School

Middle: McConnell Middle School

High: Archer High School

Tenant pays all utilities.



For showing Please Contact our Agents!

Marilyn: 678-490-1424