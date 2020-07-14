All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

686 Sand lane

686 Sand Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

686 Sand Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5 Beds 2.5 Bths
Features
**Single family home with brick front exteriors
**Beautiful wood floor
**Covered front porches
**Granite Countertop with Stainless Sink & Tile Backsplash in Kitchen
**Stainless Applliances: Manual Clean Range, Dishwasher & Microwave
**Garbage Disposal
**Kitchen Pantry with Wire Shelving
**Deluxe Tub & Separate Shower in Master Bathroom
**Ceramic Tile Flooring in Master Bath and all Secondary Bathrooms
**Carpet in Master Bedroom **Walk-in Closet with Wire Shelving
**Ceiling Fan & Light Kit in Master Bedroom
**All plumbing fixture are chrome

.AVAIL NOW

Application Criteria
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Must pass criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental hist
Apply online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Call Direct:Christle
678)863-0707
$2,000.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Sand lane have any available units?
686 Sand lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 686 Sand lane have?
Some of 686 Sand lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 Sand lane currently offering any rent specials?
686 Sand lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Sand lane pet-friendly?
No, 686 Sand lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 686 Sand lane offer parking?
No, 686 Sand lane does not offer parking.
Does 686 Sand lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 Sand lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Sand lane have a pool?
No, 686 Sand lane does not have a pool.
Does 686 Sand lane have accessible units?
No, 686 Sand lane does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Sand lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 686 Sand lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 686 Sand lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 686 Sand lane does not have units with air conditioning.
