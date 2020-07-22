Show this beautiful brick front house in quite neighborhood, four bedrooms with two full bath, large kitchen with large breakfast area. leveled back yard perfect for kids to play. This house has lot of storage place.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 648 Castlebrooke Way have any available units?
648 Castlebrooke Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 648 Castlebrooke Way have?
Some of 648 Castlebrooke Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Castlebrooke Way currently offering any rent specials?
648 Castlebrooke Way is not currently offering any rent specials.