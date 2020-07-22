All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 648 Castlebrooke Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
648 Castlebrooke Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

648 Castlebrooke Way

648 Castlebrooke Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

648 Castlebrooke Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Show this beautiful brick front house in quite neighborhood, four bedrooms with two full bath, large kitchen with large breakfast area. leveled back yard perfect for kids to play. This house has lot of storage place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Castlebrooke Way have any available units?
648 Castlebrooke Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 648 Castlebrooke Way have?
Some of 648 Castlebrooke Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Castlebrooke Way currently offering any rent specials?
648 Castlebrooke Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Castlebrooke Way pet-friendly?
No, 648 Castlebrooke Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 648 Castlebrooke Way offer parking?
Yes, 648 Castlebrooke Way offers parking.
Does 648 Castlebrooke Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Castlebrooke Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Castlebrooke Way have a pool?
No, 648 Castlebrooke Way does not have a pool.
Does 648 Castlebrooke Way have accessible units?
No, 648 Castlebrooke Way does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Castlebrooke Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Castlebrooke Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Castlebrooke Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 Castlebrooke Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College