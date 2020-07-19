All apartments in Gwinnett County
642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast

642 Lynnfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

642 Lynnfield Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to a beautiful Brick4 bedroom 2.5 baths in Lawrenceville in the Dacula high district. Combination wood and carpet floors with separate formal dining room and open living room. Large kitchen with like new appliances. Large master bedroom with large bathroom and a large tub. Available for move in 11/15

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast have any available units?
642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast have?
Some of 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 Lynnfield Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
