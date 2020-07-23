All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5312 Catrina Way

5312 Catrina Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5312 Catrina Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MUST SEE!!!! Shows like a Model!!! Sweet home with 3 beds and 2.5 baths. All hardwoods on main, Huge Master with french door office room, Beautiful private balcony, Two master closets, Family room with Fireplace, Cherry oak cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Big dining room with an archway, private Backyard, and more! Duncan Creek EM/Frank N. Osborne MS/Mill Creek HS District!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Catrina Way have any available units?
5312 Catrina Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5312 Catrina Way have?
Some of 5312 Catrina Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Catrina Way currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Catrina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Catrina Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 Catrina Way is pet friendly.
Does 5312 Catrina Way offer parking?
No, 5312 Catrina Way does not offer parking.
Does 5312 Catrina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Catrina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Catrina Way have a pool?
No, 5312 Catrina Way does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Catrina Way have accessible units?
No, 5312 Catrina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Catrina Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 Catrina Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5312 Catrina Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5312 Catrina Way does not have units with air conditioning.
