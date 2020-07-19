All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5253 Corinth Drive Southwest

5253 Corinth Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5253 Corinth Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming home on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is now available for move-in! This home features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest have any available units?
5253 Corinth Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5253 Corinth Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5253 Corinth Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
