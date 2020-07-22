All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

521 Rockbridge Road NW

521 Rockbridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

521 Rockbridge Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Huge driveway with plenty of parking space and No HOA restristion. It is a clean home for a growing family. Private backyard with huge storage room. The home offers 4bedrooms and 2 baths. The family room can be converted into the fifth bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Rockbridge Road NW have any available units?
521 Rockbridge Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 521 Rockbridge Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
521 Rockbridge Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Rockbridge Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 521 Rockbridge Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 521 Rockbridge Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 521 Rockbridge Road NW offers parking.
Does 521 Rockbridge Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Rockbridge Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Rockbridge Road NW have a pool?
No, 521 Rockbridge Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 521 Rockbridge Road NW have accessible units?
No, 521 Rockbridge Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Rockbridge Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Rockbridge Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Rockbridge Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Rockbridge Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
