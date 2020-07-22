Great location. Huge driveway with plenty of parking space and No HOA restristion. It is a clean home for a growing family. Private backyard with huge storage room. The home offers 4bedrooms and 2 baths. The family room can be converted into the fifth bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 Rockbridge Road NW have any available units?
521 Rockbridge Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 521 Rockbridge Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
521 Rockbridge Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.