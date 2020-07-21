5146 Apple Grove Road

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN MILL CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT! - You'll fall in love with this home.



Large entrance foyer with additional space for coat storage Kitchen features stainless steel appliances microwave flat top electric range dishwasher fridge to be installed walk in pantry, breakfast area.

Living room with electric fireplace

Half bath conveniently located downstairs Master suite with 9'+ ceilings Master bath features dual vanities separate tub shower, separate w/c, huge walk in closet Large secondary bedrooms, one with walk in closet Hall bath features dual vanity, tub/shower combo Laundry room located upstairs.



Please visit our website www.emerald-homes.net to view the qualifications, and to apply.



Must make three times the rent, must not have current evictions, nor bankruptcies.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4024111)