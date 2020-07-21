All apartments in Gwinnett County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated August 29 2019 at 8:06 PM

513 Alcovy Park Drive

513 Alcovy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

513 Alcovy Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in great location! Hardwoods on the main level, carpets on the upper level, renovated kitchen and cabinets with granite counter tops , new appliances and new light fixtures. Beautiful Move In Condition, 1 bedroom on the main level and 4 bed room on the upper level. Over sized master bedroom with sitting area, double vanity, garden tub & separate shower, Formal living room and dining room. Easy access to Sugarloaf Pkwy and 316. Only mins from the Freeman's Mill Park...Great Gwinnett Schools!

HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Alcovy Park Drive have any available units?
513 Alcovy Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 513 Alcovy Park Drive have?
Some of 513 Alcovy Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Alcovy Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 Alcovy Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Alcovy Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Alcovy Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 513 Alcovy Park Drive offer parking?
No, 513 Alcovy Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 513 Alcovy Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Alcovy Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Alcovy Park Drive have a pool?
No, 513 Alcovy Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 513 Alcovy Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 513 Alcovy Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Alcovy Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Alcovy Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Alcovy Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Alcovy Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
