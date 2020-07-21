513 Alcovy Park Drive

Amenities

Great home in great location! Hardwoods on the main level, carpets on the upper level, renovated kitchen and cabinets with granite counter tops , new appliances and new light fixtures. Beautiful Move In Condition, 1 bedroom on the main level and 4 bed room on the upper level. Over sized master bedroom with sitting area, double vanity, garden tub & separate shower, Formal living room and dining room. Easy access to Sugarloaf Pkwy and 316. Only mins from the Freeman's Mill Park...Great Gwinnett Schools!



