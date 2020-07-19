493 Cherry Creek Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Almost-new 5 BR/3 BA house w/ 1 BR & full Bath on Main floor. Spacious Family Room adjacent to eat-in Kitchen, which features granite, breakfast bar, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, more. Family Room boasts impressive coffered ceiling, columns, & gas-starter fireplace. Formal Dining Room, too! Large Bonus Room. Master Suite has double-trey ceiling, large Master Bath w/ granite, soaking tub, dual vanity & large very walk-in closet. Other complements: Desirable schools, covered patio, 2-car garage. Pets considered case-by-case. Pictures 1-year-old.