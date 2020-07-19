All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 493 Cherry Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
493 Cherry Creek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

493 Cherry Creek Dr

493 Cherry Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

493 Cherry Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Almost-new 5 BR/3 BA house w/ 1 BR & full Bath on Main floor. Spacious Family Room adjacent to eat-in Kitchen, which features granite, breakfast bar, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, more. Family Room boasts impressive coffered ceiling, columns, & gas-starter fireplace. Formal Dining Room, too! Large Bonus Room. Master Suite has double-trey ceiling, large Master Bath w/ granite, soaking tub, dual vanity & large very walk-in closet. Other complements: Desirable schools, covered patio, 2-car garage. Pets considered case-by-case. Pictures 1-year-old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Cherry Creek Dr have any available units?
493 Cherry Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 493 Cherry Creek Dr have?
Some of 493 Cherry Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Cherry Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
493 Cherry Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Cherry Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 493 Cherry Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 493 Cherry Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 493 Cherry Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 493 Cherry Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Cherry Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Cherry Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 493 Cherry Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 493 Cherry Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 493 Cherry Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Cherry Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 493 Cherry Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 493 Cherry Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 493 Cherry Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College