Excellent home in a quiet family neighborhood,Close to major HWY,shopping and Parks.Community with swimming pool,playground and tennis court. Two story with 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths,One car Garage ,and private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 470 little Creek Road have any available units?
470 little Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 470 little Creek Road have?
Some of 470 little Creek Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 little Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
470 little Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.