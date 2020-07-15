All apartments in Gwinnett County
470 little Creek Road

470 Little Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

470 Little Creek Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Excellent home in a quiet family neighborhood,Close to major HWY,shopping and Parks.Community with swimming pool,playground and tennis court.
Two story with 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths,One car Garage ,and private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 little Creek Road have any available units?
470 little Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 470 little Creek Road have?
Some of 470 little Creek Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 little Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
470 little Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 little Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 470 little Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 470 little Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 470 little Creek Road offers parking.
Does 470 little Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 little Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 little Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 470 little Creek Road has a pool.
Does 470 little Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 470 little Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 470 little Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 little Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 little Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 little Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
