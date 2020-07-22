4462 Creek Ford Dr

Amenities
Welcome Home!!! Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA in Hopkins Mill! - Beautiful 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Hopkins Mill. This home features new flooring, cozy stone fireplace in family room, large kitchen, spacious master bed & bath, huge private fenced in backyard and so much more!!
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.
Other Features:
Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry room. 1-car garage. Gas burning fireplace.
Pets Welcome!
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
(RLNE5599116)