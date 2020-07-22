All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

4462 Creek Ford Dr

4462 Creek Ford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4462 Creek Ford Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Home!!! Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA in Hopkins Mill! - Beautiful 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Hopkins Mill. This home features new flooring, cozy stone fireplace in family room, large kitchen, spacious master bed & bath, huge private fenced in backyard and so much more!!

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry room. 1-car garage. Gas burning fireplace.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5599116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4462 Creek Ford Dr have any available units?
4462 Creek Ford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4462 Creek Ford Dr have?
Some of 4462 Creek Ford Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4462 Creek Ford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4462 Creek Ford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4462 Creek Ford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4462 Creek Ford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4462 Creek Ford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4462 Creek Ford Dr offers parking.
Does 4462 Creek Ford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4462 Creek Ford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4462 Creek Ford Dr have a pool?
No, 4462 Creek Ford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4462 Creek Ford Dr have accessible units?
No, 4462 Creek Ford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4462 Creek Ford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4462 Creek Ford Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4462 Creek Ford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4462 Creek Ford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
