Gwinnett County, GA
/
430 BETHESDA PARK Trail
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
430 BETHESDA PARK Trail
430 Bethesda Park Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
430 Bethesda Park Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous single Family 4 Bed 3 bath in Parkview School District. Newly renovated. Double Kitchen, freshly Painted and New carpet installed. Won't Last Long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail have any available units?
430 BETHESDA PARK Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail have?
Some of 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail currently offering any rent specials?
430 BETHESDA PARK Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail pet-friendly?
No, 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail offer parking?
No, 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail does not offer parking.
Does 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail have a pool?
No, 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail does not have a pool.
Does 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail have accessible units?
No, 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 BETHESDA PARK Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
