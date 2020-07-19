4217 Wood Cove Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Extremely spacious with finished walkout basement! Boasting 5 bedrooms and plenty of space to entertain throughout, this home is perfect for a family of any size. The beautiful, open-concept kitchen features granite counter tops and large center island/breakfast bar, great for visiting with the family while cooking up those favorite recipes. The finished basement offers full bath and bedroom, an ideal setup for overnight guests or family members that value privacy. As your kids and pets at play in the fenced-in backyard, keep a watchful eye from the spacious deck while you relax with a good book. Schedule your tour today before it's gone!