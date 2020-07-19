All apartments in Gwinnett County
4217 Wood Cove Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4217 Wood Cove Dr

4217 Wood Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4217 Wood Cove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extremely spacious with finished walkout basement! Boasting 5 bedrooms and plenty of space to entertain throughout, this home is perfect for a family of any size. The beautiful, open-concept kitchen features granite counter tops and large center island/breakfast bar, great for visiting with the family while cooking up those favorite recipes. The finished basement offers full bath and bedroom, an ideal setup for overnight guests or family members that value privacy. As your kids and pets at play in the fenced-in backyard, keep a watchful eye from the spacious deck while you relax with a good book. Schedule your tour today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Wood Cove Dr have any available units?
4217 Wood Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4217 Wood Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Wood Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Wood Cove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4217 Wood Cove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4217 Wood Cove Dr offer parking?
No, 4217 Wood Cove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4217 Wood Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Wood Cove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Wood Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 4217 Wood Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Wood Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 4217 Wood Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Wood Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Wood Cove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 Wood Cove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 Wood Cove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
