Gwinnett County, GA
4126 Water Mill Dr
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM

4126 Water Mill Dr

4126 Water Mill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4126 Water Mill Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon! NEW & SPACIOUS 5 Bedroom + 3 Bath Home located in charming Turnberry neighborhood, in highly sought after Mill Creek school district. Built in 2018, this home features Hardwood throughout the Main Level. The Kitchen is complete with Granite Countertops, Spacious Center Island, Pantry, and Stainless Steel Appliances with eat-in Kitchen and view to Family Room with Fireplace. Plus, the open floor-plan boasts a Formal Dining and Living Room. The main floor also features a Bedroom + Full Bath. Upstairs, the Master Suite features a walk-in closet, an oversized bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms with ample closets share a full bath upstairs. Laundry Room and Large Loft Area are also located upstairs. Sorry, NO Pets Allowed.

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: None
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Water Mill Dr have any available units?
4126 Water Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4126 Water Mill Dr have?
Some of 4126 Water Mill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Water Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Water Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Water Mill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 Water Mill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4126 Water Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Water Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 4126 Water Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Water Mill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Water Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 4126 Water Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Water Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 4126 Water Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Water Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126 Water Mill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4126 Water Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4126 Water Mill Dr has units with air conditioning.
