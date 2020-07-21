4126 Water Mill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon! NEW & SPACIOUS 5 Bedroom + 3 Bath Home located in charming Turnberry neighborhood, in highly sought after Mill Creek school district. Built in 2018, this home features Hardwood throughout the Main Level. The Kitchen is complete with Granite Countertops, Spacious Center Island, Pantry, and Stainless Steel Appliances with eat-in Kitchen and view to Family Room with Fireplace. Plus, the open floor-plan boasts a Formal Dining and Living Room. The main floor also features a Bedroom + Full Bath. Upstairs, the Master Suite features a walk-in closet, an oversized bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms with ample closets share a full bath upstairs. Laundry Room and Large Loft Area are also located upstairs. Sorry, NO Pets Allowed.



