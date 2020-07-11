4106 Round Stone

Amenities

Split Level Home in Snellville - Family room with fireplace, kitchen with appliances. Three Bedrooms and two full bathroom on upper level. One bedroom in lower level and large storage area. Washer and Dryer hookup. Deck in the back. Partially unfinished area for storage.



Anderson-Livsey Elementary

Shiloh Middle

Shiloh High

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



