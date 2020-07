Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath brick front home in fabulous stable neighborhood is waiting for you! This charming home has a two-story family room with direct view from kitchen. Formal living and dining rooms greet you when you enter house. Nice size bedrooms upstairs including master with attached master bath. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Great neighborhood with playground for the children.