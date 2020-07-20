All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4001 Brittan Glade Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4001 Brittan Glade Trail
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

4001 Brittan Glade Trail

4001 Brittan Glade Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4001 Brittan Glade Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,994 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4777316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Brittan Glade Trail have any available units?
4001 Brittan Glade Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4001 Brittan Glade Trail have?
Some of 4001 Brittan Glade Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Brittan Glade Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Brittan Glade Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Brittan Glade Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 Brittan Glade Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4001 Brittan Glade Trail offer parking?
No, 4001 Brittan Glade Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4001 Brittan Glade Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Brittan Glade Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Brittan Glade Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4001 Brittan Glade Trail has a pool.
Does 4001 Brittan Glade Trail have accessible units?
No, 4001 Brittan Glade Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Brittan Glade Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Brittan Glade Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Brittan Glade Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Brittan Glade Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College