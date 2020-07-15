All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3998 Duncan Ives Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3998 Duncan Ives Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:43 PM

3998 Duncan Ives Drive

3998 Duncan Ives Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3998 Duncan Ives Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,295 sq ft, 2 story home in Buford! Spacious living room with wood floors and double sided fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3998 Duncan Ives Drive have any available units?
3998 Duncan Ives Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3998 Duncan Ives Drive have?
Some of 3998 Duncan Ives Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3998 Duncan Ives Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3998 Duncan Ives Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3998 Duncan Ives Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3998 Duncan Ives Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3998 Duncan Ives Drive offer parking?
No, 3998 Duncan Ives Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3998 Duncan Ives Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3998 Duncan Ives Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3998 Duncan Ives Drive have a pool?
No, 3998 Duncan Ives Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3998 Duncan Ives Drive have accessible units?
No, 3998 Duncan Ives Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3998 Duncan Ives Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3998 Duncan Ives Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3998 Duncan Ives Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3998 Duncan Ives Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College