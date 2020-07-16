All apartments in Gwinnett County
3958 Cotswold Drive SW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

3958 Cotswold Drive SW

3958 Cotswold Drive Southwest · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3958 Cotswold Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3958 Cotswold Dr SW Lilburn GA · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1365 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,365 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5617236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3958 Cotswold Drive SW have any available units?
3958 Cotswold Drive SW has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3958 Cotswold Drive SW have?
Some of 3958 Cotswold Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3958 Cotswold Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
3958 Cotswold Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3958 Cotswold Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 3958 Cotswold Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3958 Cotswold Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 3958 Cotswold Drive SW offers parking.
Does 3958 Cotswold Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3958 Cotswold Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3958 Cotswold Drive SW have a pool?
Yes, 3958 Cotswold Drive SW has a pool.
Does 3958 Cotswold Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 3958 Cotswold Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3958 Cotswold Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3958 Cotswold Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3958 Cotswold Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3958 Cotswold Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
