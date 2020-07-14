All apartments in Gwinnett County
3859 Brockenhurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3859 Brockenhurst Drive

3859 Brockenhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3859 Brockenhurst Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1987 sq. ft. Town home in Buford! Open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite, tile back splash, and granite. Cozy living room with fireplace opens to dining area. Over-sized master features sitting area, dual sinks, luxurious tub, and walk in shower. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3859 Brockenhurst Drive have any available units?
3859 Brockenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3859 Brockenhurst Drive have?
Some of 3859 Brockenhurst Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3859 Brockenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3859 Brockenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3859 Brockenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3859 Brockenhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3859 Brockenhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 3859 Brockenhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3859 Brockenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3859 Brockenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3859 Brockenhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 3859 Brockenhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3859 Brockenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 3859 Brockenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3859 Brockenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3859 Brockenhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3859 Brockenhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3859 Brockenhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
