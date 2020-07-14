3859 Brockenhurst Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1987 sq. ft. Town home in Buford! Open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite, tile back splash, and granite. Cozy living room with fireplace opens to dining area. Over-sized master features sitting area, dual sinks, luxurious tub, and walk in shower. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



