All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3845 Laurel Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3845 Laurel Brook Lane
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3845 Laurel Brook Lane
3845 Laurel Brook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3845 Laurel Brook Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Newly painted inside, new hardwoods on main, new carpet in Bedrooms and new appliances. Second Family Room on second floor. 2 car garage - open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3845 Laurel Brook Lane have any available units?
3845 Laurel Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 3845 Laurel Brook Lane have?
Some of 3845 Laurel Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3845 Laurel Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Laurel Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Laurel Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Laurel Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3845 Laurel Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Laurel Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 3845 Laurel Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Laurel Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Laurel Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 3845 Laurel Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Laurel Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 3845 Laurel Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Laurel Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 Laurel Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 Laurel Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 Laurel Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
