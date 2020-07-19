3843 Plymouth Rock Drive

Amenities
This home is exquisitely designed and offers a number of elegant touches that set it apart. Highlighted by an open concept layout with wood flooring, tray ceilings, crown molding, an immaculate kitchen with granite counter-tops and high-end cabinetry, plantation shutters, a fireplace and lots of natural light. Got a large master bedroom and fantastic master bathroom with shower, jetted tub, double wraparound vanity, and privacy suite. The second full bath also has a double vanity and privacy suite. Walk in closets that offer plenty of storage. Laundry room comes with recently updated washer/dryer. Call 408 658-6351 to schedule your showing today and make this your new home!