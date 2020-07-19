All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3843 Plymouth Rock Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

3843 Plymouth Rock Drive

3843 Plymouth Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3843 Plymouth Rock Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is exquisitely designed and offers a number of elegant touches that set it apart. Highlighted by an open concept layout with wood flooring, tray ceilings, crown molding, an immaculate kitchen with granite counter-tops and high-end cabinetry, plantation shutters, a fireplace and lots of natural light. Got a large master bedroom and fantastic master bathroom with shower, jetted tub, double wraparound vanity, and privacy suite. The second full bath also has a double vanity and privacy suite. Walk in closets that offer plenty of storage. Laundry room comes with recently updated washer/dryer. Call 408 658-6351 to schedule your showing today and make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive have any available units?
3843 Plymouth Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive have?
Some of 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Plymouth Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3843 Plymouth Rock Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College