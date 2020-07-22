All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3710 Michaels Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3710 Michaels Creek Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

3710 Michaels Creek Way

3710 Michaels Creek Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3710 Michaels Creek Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,520 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5649802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Michaels Creek Way have any available units?
3710 Michaels Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3710 Michaels Creek Way have?
Some of 3710 Michaels Creek Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Michaels Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Michaels Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Michaels Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Michaels Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3710 Michaels Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Michaels Creek Way offers parking.
Does 3710 Michaels Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Michaels Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Michaels Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 3710 Michaels Creek Way has a pool.
Does 3710 Michaels Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 3710 Michaels Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Michaels Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 Michaels Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Michaels Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3710 Michaels Creek Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College