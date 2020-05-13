3622 Sweet Ashley Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel range

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and granite counter tops! Spacious backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.