Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:50 PM

3622 Sweet Ashley Lane

3622 Sweet Ashley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3622 Sweet Ashley Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and granite counter tops! Spacious backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane have any available units?
3622 Sweet Ashley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane have?
Some of 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Sweet Ashley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane offers parking.
Does 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane have a pool?
No, 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane have accessible units?
No, 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3622 Sweet Ashley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
