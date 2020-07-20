All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:00 AM

3518 Mansfield Lane

3518 Mansfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3518 Mansfield Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 Mansfield Lane have any available units?
3518 Mansfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3518 Mansfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3518 Mansfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 Mansfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 Mansfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3518 Mansfield Lane offer parking?
No, 3518 Mansfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3518 Mansfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 Mansfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 Mansfield Lane have a pool?
No, 3518 Mansfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3518 Mansfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 3518 Mansfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 Mansfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3518 Mansfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3518 Mansfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3518 Mansfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
