3391 Kentwater Drive
3391 Kentwater Drive

3391 Kentwater Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3391 Kentwater Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms Home in Buford Close to Mall of Georgia w/ Grocery Shopping / Home Depot / Dinning; Award Winning Gwinnett Schools (Patrick ES / Twin Rivers MS / Mountain View HS); SS Appliances / Granite Counters in Kitchen; Spacious Master Bedroom and 3 Additional 2nd Bedrooms Upstairs; Quiet Neighborhood; Easy Access to I-85, I-985, Hwy 20; Quick Commute to Suwanee, Sugarloaf, Duluth, Cumming, Johns Creek, etc; Close to Express Bus Straight to Downtown; Multi Years Lease Available for Such Convenient Area / Great Gwinnett Schools! NOT Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3391 Kentwater Drive have any available units?
3391 Kentwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3391 Kentwater Drive have?
Some of 3391 Kentwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3391 Kentwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3391 Kentwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3391 Kentwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3391 Kentwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3391 Kentwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3391 Kentwater Drive offers parking.
Does 3391 Kentwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3391 Kentwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3391 Kentwater Drive have a pool?
No, 3391 Kentwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3391 Kentwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 3391 Kentwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3391 Kentwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3391 Kentwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3391 Kentwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3391 Kentwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
