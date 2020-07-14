3391 Kentwater Drive

Amenities

4 Bedrooms Home in Buford Close to Mall of Georgia w/ Grocery Shopping / Home Depot / Dinning; Award Winning Gwinnett Schools (Patrick ES / Twin Rivers MS / Mountain View HS); SS Appliances / Granite Counters in Kitchen; Spacious Master Bedroom and 3 Additional 2nd Bedrooms Upstairs; Quiet Neighborhood; Easy Access to I-85, I-985, Hwy 20; Quick Commute to Suwanee, Sugarloaf, Duluth, Cumming, Johns Creek, etc; Close to Express Bus Straight to Downtown; Multi Years Lease Available for Such Convenient Area / Great Gwinnett Schools! NOT Pet Friendly