3386 shorelake dr
3386 Shorelake Drive
·
Location
3386 Shorelake Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30084
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3386 shorelake dr have any available units?
3386 shorelake dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 3386 shorelake dr currently offering any rent specials?
3386 shorelake dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3386 shorelake dr pet-friendly?
No, 3386 shorelake dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3386 shorelake dr offer parking?
No, 3386 shorelake dr does not offer parking.
Does 3386 shorelake dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3386 shorelake dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3386 shorelake dr have a pool?
No, 3386 shorelake dr does not have a pool.
Does 3386 shorelake dr have accessible units?
No, 3386 shorelake dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3386 shorelake dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3386 shorelake dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3386 shorelake dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3386 shorelake dr does not have units with air conditioning.
