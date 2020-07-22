All apartments in Gwinnett County
3351 Crossgate Court
3351 Crossgate Court

3351 Crossgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

3351 Crossgate Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is conveniently located off Hwy-78 in Loganville, GA. Easy access to Summit Chase Golf & Country Club, Tribble Mill Park and Harbins Park. Features include hardwood and plush carpet floors throughout, a spacious kitchen, large fenced-in backyard, cozy fireplace, and a 2 car garage attached. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 Crossgate Court have any available units?
3351 Crossgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3351 Crossgate Court have?
Some of 3351 Crossgate Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 Crossgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
3351 Crossgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 Crossgate Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3351 Crossgate Court is pet friendly.
Does 3351 Crossgate Court offer parking?
Yes, 3351 Crossgate Court offers parking.
Does 3351 Crossgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 Crossgate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 Crossgate Court have a pool?
No, 3351 Crossgate Court does not have a pool.
Does 3351 Crossgate Court have accessible units?
No, 3351 Crossgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 Crossgate Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 Crossgate Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 Crossgate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3351 Crossgate Court does not have units with air conditioning.
